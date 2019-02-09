Scotland 13 - 22 Ireland: Scotland Player Ratings

15. Stuart Hogg

Looked to be gearing up for another dazzling display but forced off in just 17 minutes, a major blow for the Scots. 6/10

14. Tommy Seymour

Handed Conor Murray the opening try when he threw a stinker of a pass to Sean Maitland. Had a decent day under the high ball. 5

13. Huw Jones

Sharper than he was against Italy but still failing to pack the same kind of punch he did during his early days in a Scotland shirt. 6

12. Sam Johnson

Ran another good support line to score off Finn Russell’s break. Looks a promising addition to Gregor Townsend’s squad. 7

11. Sean Maitland

Got the nod ahead of hat-trick hero Blair Kinghorn. Tried to help out to cover Jacob Stockdale’s kick through but Seymour flung the ball over his head. 6

10. Finn Russell

Another act of genius as the Racing 92 magician stole possession from Joey Carbery before maintaining his cool with a glorious off-load for Johnson to score. 7

9. Greig Laidlaw

Got away with an intercepted pass. His lack of pace around the breakdown when Ireland were there for the taking hurt his team. 5

1. Allan Dell

Along with Rob Harley, was culpable for the third try as he failed to get hold of Carbery as he sped through a narrow gap. 6

2. Stuart McInally

Another front-rower guilty of a missed tackle leading to the second try. Did win a couple of big turnovers after the break. 6

3. Simon Berghan

Did not do much wrong on the basis that he did not do much. 5

4. Grant Gilchrist

Performed better of the two Scottish locks but outgunned at the line-out. 6

5. Jonny Gray

Back after a three-week shoulder injury lay-off and his lack of recent action showed. 5

6. Ryan Wilson

Forced off at the break through injury and his aggression was badly missed as Scotland struggled to get hands on ball. 6

7. Jamie Ritchie

Proved a menace to Ireland with his pickpocketing at the breakdown. 8

8. Josh Strauss

Carried well early and put in a monster effort during the first half – but he could not keep it up after the interval. 6

Replacements

Blair Kinghorn was thrown on early for the injured Hogg, started brightly but a bad knock-on proved costly. Scrum-half Ali Price got the final 11 minutes but the Dark Blues could have done with his injection of tempo much earlier. 6