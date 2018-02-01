Roof closed for Scotland’s Six Nations opener in Cardiff

The Principality Stadium roof will be closed for tomorrow’s NatWest Six Nations opener between Wales and Scotland.

Under the competition rules, both countries have to agree for the roof to be closed and there had been uncertainty earlier in the week. Wales always want the roof to be shut but, if their opposition disagree, it stays open.

On Tuesday, Scotland expressed a preference to the WRU for an open roof but they wanted the option to reconsider stance later in the week.

Wales were frustrated by the lack of a clear decision but Scotland have now agreed to Wales’ request for a closed roof. That means the 74,500-capacity Cardiff venue will not be subjected to the elements, with a current forecast of rain before, during and after the game, which has a 2.15pm kick-off.

Speaking earlier this week, Scotland coach Gregor Townsend said: “We would like dry conditions, so if it’s dry conditions outside there’s no need to close the roof, if it’s not, then let’s close the roof and let’s have a really good game.”

His Welsh counterpart, Warren Gatland, said: “My opinion of the roof is it’s our stadium and we should decide whether it is open or closed.”