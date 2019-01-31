Proud day for rugby-playing Nelson siblings from Glencoe

Robbie Nelson will aim to get his family’s big day off to a flying start this afternoon when he turns out for the Scotland Club XV against Ireland.

When Robbie, 26, runs out at Gala’s Netherdale ground (3.30pm) he will become the third Nelson to play for a national team during the 2018/19 season.

That is because sisters Helen and Bryony have already played for Scotland Women this term. And, while Bryony is not involved for the Women in their Six Nations opener at Scotstoun against Italy tonight, Helen is and it is quite an achievement for the family.

Centre Nelson, who plays for Currie Chieftains and is earning his fourth cap at this level, said: “Myself and Helen used to play together and pass and kick the ball around when we were young growing up in Glencoe, so to be playing for our country on the same day is really cool.

“I am very proud of what Helen and Bryony have achieved getting into the Scotland Women’s set-up and I know the hard work that they have put in.

“Hopefully family and friends will be able to split and some can watch my game and some Helen’s game, but whatever happens it is a good feeling.

“It is always an honour to play for your country and I am looking forward to this match.”