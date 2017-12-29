One Scotland player included in L’Equipe’s Rugby Team of the Year

Respected French sports newspaper L’Equipe has published its Rugby Team of the Year - and while 11 of the 15 are New Zealand players, one Scotland international makes the final cut.

Stuart Hogg was voted the best full-back ahead of Israel Dagg and Damien McKenzie of New Zealand, Mike Brown of England and Liam Williams of Wales and the Lions.

Stuart Hogg is tackled by New Zealand's Damian McKenzie during the Autumn Test in November. Picture: SNS Group

The Glasgow Warriors full-back won 48 per cent of the vote, with Dagg receiving 22 per cent and McKenzie 18 per cent.

Brown and Williams tied on six per cent each.

A public vote determines which players are chosen, with performances in the Six Nations, British and Irish Lions in New Zealand, June tours of the in the southern hemisphere, Four Nations Championship and Autumn Tests in November all taken into account.

For each position, a shortlist was drawn up with the public asked to vote for their pick.

Despite having a player nominated in every position except second row, full-back and Number 8, no Ireland players were selected in the final 15.

There were also no Australian representatives or any France player in the final list.

Finn Russell was shortlisted at fly-half, but could only place fourth with four per cent, behind New Zealand fly-half Beauden Barrett (82 per cent), Ireland and Lions’ Johnny Sexton (six per cent) and Bernard Foley of Australia (five per cent).

No other Scotland players were shortlisted for any position.

The final team was: 15. Stuart Hogg (SCO), 14: Waisake Naholo (NZ), 13. Jonathan Joseph (ENG), 12. Sonny Bill Williams (NZ), 11. Rieko Ioane (NZ), 10. Beauden Barrett (NZ), 9. Aaron Smith (NZ), 1. Maro Itoje (ENG), 2. Kieran Read (NZ), 3. Jerome Kaino (NZ), 4. Sam Whitelock (NZ), 5. Brodie Retallick (NZ), 6. Owen Franks (NZ), 7. Dane Coles (NZ), 8. Mako Vunipola (ENG).

