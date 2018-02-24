Nicola Sturgeon sups from Calcutta Cup in Scots celebrations

Nicola Sturgeon and the Princess Royal visited the home changing room after the match to congratulate the Scotland team after their stunning 25-13 victory over England.

The First Minister supped from the Calcutta Cup as the players celebrated their first win over the English in a decade, and the biggest margin of victory over the Auld Enemy since the tournament was expanded to become the Six Nations in 2000.

HRH the Princess Royal hands the Calcutta Cup to Scotland captain John Barclay. Picture Ian Rutherford/PA Wire

“It is fair to say, this was a very special moment!” she later tweeted. “Well done to @gregortownsend and all of our bravehearts in @Scotlandteam #proud #AsOne.

“The Calcutta Cup belongs to @Scotlandteam. Congratulations to all on a famous victory.”

The Princess Royal is the patron of the Scottish Rugby Union and presented home captain John Barclay with the trophy after the match, pictured. The win rekindles Scotland’s hopes of winning the Six Nations. Their next match is against Ireland in Dublin on 10 March. The Irish are now odds-on favourites to win the championship.