Mark Dodson, Scottish Rugby chief, extends contract until 2023

The Scottish Rugby board has extended the contract of Mark Dodson, the organisation’s chief executive, until 2023.

Scottish Rugby are aiming to maintain the upward trajectory since Dodson’s appointment in 2011, by keeping him on until after the 2023 World Cup in France.

Dodson has established three leading coaches at national level and at Edinburgh and Glasgow, with Gregor Townsend coaching Scotland, Richard Cockerill in charge in the capital and Dave Rennie overseeing progress at Scotstoun.

There has been a marked improvement in the fortunes of the national team, as well as the age grade, sevens and women’s teams.

Several players from the BT Sport Scottish Rugby Academy, set up in 2014, have signed professional deals with Edinburgh and Glasgow, including Jamie Bhatti, Matt Fagerson, Nick Grigg and Ali Price (all Glasgow) and Darcy Graham and Murray McCallum (Edinburgh).

Off the pitch, turnover is at a record high of £51.4 million while debt is at an all-time low. In addition, financial support for Scotland’s grassroots clubs has increased by nearly 50 per cent since Dodson’s arrival.

Scottish Rugby Chairman Colin Grassie said: “It was important we continue the excellent momentum Scottish Rugby is generating at this time and we felt it was right for Mark to see through the exciting projects we are developing and provide valuable continuity.

“As the scale of the business grows it is vital there is strong, proactive leadership to ensure all the respective departments and teams are functioning to their maximum and we progress at all levels of the game.

Dodson added: “I was delighted to accept the board’s offer to lead Scottish Rugby through to the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

“I think we have made good progress in recent years and I am excited by the challenges that remain ahead. It was, for me, the right decision to stay on and continue to develop this outstanding organisation.

“I am fortunate to lead an incredibly talented workforce who are hugely committed to developing rugby at all levels of the game.

“We have put ourselves in a very strong position to develop the game in Scotland. It has taken some time to stabilise the organisation, but I feel we can now continue to move forward and ensure the future of the sport is both truly successful and more importantly sustainable.”

Scottish Rugby President Rob Flockhart said he was “delighted” Dodson would be staying on, adding: “I know how passionate he is for rugby in Scotland to be a success, at all levels of the game.

“I think it is important there will be clear continuity in the coming years with ambitious plans in place to develop the infrastructure of the club game.”