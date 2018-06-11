Lee Jones to miss rest of Scotland tour after injury against Canada

Lee Jones will miss the remainder of Scotland’s 2018 Summer Tour after sustaining a knee injury in the first match against Canada in Edmonton on Saturday.

Jones travelled with the rest of the squad to Houston on Sunday, where Scotland are scheduled to face the USA this coming Saturday.

But further tests confirmed that the Glasgow Warriors wing would be unable to feature in the remaining matches, and he will fly back to Scotland tomorrow, where he will continue his rehab with the Scotstoun medical team.

Edinburgh wing Dougie Fife is due to arrive in Texas later today as cover for Jones.