Last six Scotland rugby results leading up to the 2018 Six Nations

Scotland’s results from the summer and autumn Tests heading into the Six Nations.

Finn Russell for Scotland in the triumphant home win over Australia. Picture: SNS

Sat 10 Jun - Scotland 34 v 13 Italy

Gregor Townsend began his reign as Scotland head coach with a 34-13 victory over Italy in Singapore. Four tries in a spectacular 10 minutes helped Townsend’s cause while fly-half Finn Russell produced two moments of magic that made sure of the result.

Sat 17 Jun - Australia 19 v 24 Scotland

Scotland secured a terrific victory away in Australia to win the second of their summer series. A second-half try from Hamish Watson captured victory after the hosts had managed to nudge themselves in front following first-half secores from Duncan Taylor and Finn Russell.

Sat 17 June - Fiji 27 v 22 Scotland

Scotland’s mission to finish their summer tour unbeaten failed as they lost 27-22 to Fiji in Suva. The Scots won the try count by three to two but their discipline was poor and they were ripped apart by the brilliant handling of Leone Nakarawa and five penalties from fly-half Ben Volavola.

Sat 11 Nov - Scotland 44 v 38 Samoa

Scotland got off to a winning start in their autumn series with this victory against Samoa in a game that started slowly but finished in a flurry of tries which made it the highest scoring international the old stadium has ever hosted.

Sat 18 Nov - Scotland 17 v 22 New Zealand

A moment of New Zealand magic denied Scotland a famous victory in a pulsating contest at BT Murrayfield. With the game firmly in the balance, Sonny Bill Williams broke through the midfield before offloading to Damian McKenzie, who fed Beauden Barret to maintain the All Blacks’ hold over Scotland with a 22-17 win.

Sat 25 Nov - Scotland 53 v 24 Australia

Last-minute call-up Byron McGuigan scored a try double as Scotland ran up a record 53-24 win over 14-man Australia at Murrayfield. Michael Cheika was in trouble last weekend for mouthing obscenities during the England game and the Aussie coach must have delved deep into the bumper bag of sweary words yesterday afternoon when a solid if unspectacular Wallaby performance was fatally holed under the water by a red card to Sekope Kepu one minute before the half-time break.

