Jamie Bhatti, Scotland and Glasgow Warriors prop, to join Edinburgh on two-year deal

Edinburgh have strengthened their squad ahead of next season with the signing of Scotland international prop Jamie Bhatti on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old loosehead will join Richard Cockerill’s side from fellow PRO14 side Glasgow Warriors during the summer, after the conclusion of the current campaign.

Bhatti has been capped 13 times for Scotland, most recently against Ireland in the second round of the 2019 Guinness Six Nations, and makes the short trip along the M8 after three years at Scotstoun.

The Fosroc Scottish Rugby Academy graduate said he was “excited” by his forthcoming move, adding: “I met with Richard Cockerill and liked what he had to say about the opportunity at Edinburgh. “There’s a great squad already in place, that are all pulling in the same direction, and I’m excited to be a part of that for the next two seasons.

“I’ve really enjoyed my three years at Glasgow Warriors and want to thank the coaches and staff that I worked with at Scotstoun.”

Bhatti cut his teeth at Perthshire side Hillfoots RFC before joining Tennent’s Premiership side Stirling County and then Melrose where he won the Scottish Cup.

Edinburgh head coach Cockerill added: “Jamie has been a quality pro at Glasgow for a number for years, so we’re delighted that he’s chosen to come across and join us here in Edinburgh.

“His addition creates a great amount of competition at the loosehead position and we’re looking forward to seeing him kick on and gain some further experience with this talented squad.”

Bhatti - whose paternal grandfather emigrated to Scotland from Ludhiana in Punjab in the 1960s - was capped by Scotland at Under-17, Under-18, Under-19 and Under-20 level, making his senior bow as a replacement in the 2017 Autumn Tests.

He featured in all three matches against Samoa, New Zealand and Australia, and made his Six Nations debut in 2018, coming off the bench in all five matches as the Scots finished third in the Championship.