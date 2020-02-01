‘It was a schoolboy error’ - Scotland captain Stuart Hogg apologises for dropping ball

A distraught Scotland captain Stuart Hogg confessed he had made a “schoolboy error” after dropping the ball over the Irish tryline at a pivotal moment in the 19-12 defeat by Ireland in Dublin.

The Scots were well in the fight and trailing 13-6 early in the second half when Blair Kinghorn’s pass put Hogg over the corner. If converted the score would have levelled the match.

But what looked in real time a precarious grounding was soon confirmed by TV replays to be fumble and Ireland went on to win a closely contested encounter.

“Just a schoolboy error. I’m gutted with how that happened. I can’t change what’s happened now. I just need to get on with it,” said the full-back who was named Scotland captain for the campaign last month.

“I apologised to boys. What will be will be and we have to move on,” added Hogg.

“I’m bitterly disappointed to drop ball over the line. We got ourselves into a good position after the forwards good work. I’m so disappointed I couldn’t finish it off.”

Hogg insisted he was proud of a spirited Scottish effort and feels there is lots of positives to take into next Saturday’s Calcutta Cup clash against England at BT Murrayfield.

“I’m incredibly proud of the boys. We came across here with a huge task on our hands and we fronted up,” said Hogg, following a testing fortnight in the wake of Finn Russell’s exclusion from the squad after an alcohol-related breach of team protocol.

“Our defence stood firm, something we’ve worked incredibly hard on over the last couple of weeks,” continued the full-back.

“I’m proud of their efforts. We’re bitterly disappointed not to have come away with a result. We feel we’re in a good place and it’s now about kicking on and learning from today come next Saturday.

“The last couple of weeks we’ve spoken a lot about expressing ourselves and having some fun. The boys played with a lot of confidence and ambition, which I loved. We didn’t seem flustered at all.

“I felt we were in a very good place and should have won that game.

“We knew Ireland would be physical and they proved that But our forwards stood firm and took the game to them. We talked a lot about our discipline and not giving easy penalties away but unfortunately we gave two or three soft ones away which relieved a lot of pressure for them. That’s something we’ll address and make sure we’re not making those silly errors again.”

Hogg was full of praise for Russell’s replacement, 23-year-old Adam Hastings, who was composed throughout and kicked all Scotland’s points.

“Brilliant. I was really impressed with how Adam performed, not only today but the last couple of weeks,” said Hogg. “He’s driven standards and driven us around the field incredibly well and I’m proud of his performance.

“Adam is a world-class talent and I’m looking forward to seeing how good he can be.”