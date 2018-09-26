Injured Scotland prop Zander Fagerson set to miss Six Nations

Scotland prop Zander Fagerson is likely to miss next year’s Six Nations after undergoing surgery on his broken ankle, which is set to rule him out for “five to six months”.

The Glasgow tighthead fractured his lower leg in the Warriors’ win over Cheetahs at the start of their double header and, while head coach Dave Rennie is hoping for a swifter recovery, he admitted yesterday that it could be as long as six months.

The 22-year-old missed most of this year’s Six Nations after dropping a weights bench on his foot before the tournament, only returning off the bench for the final game.

Speaking in Dublin yesterday, where the Guinness Pro14 sides involved in the Heineken Champions Cup gathered to launch the 2018-19 tournament, Glasgow head coach Dave Rennie said: “We think he’ll be out for five to six months.

“We are hoping maybe five or four and a half. It was a clean break and the operation went well but we are not going to push him. It’s a big season with a World Cup following [in autumn 2019].”

Glasgow begin their Champions Cup campaign at home to Saracens on Sunday 14 October.