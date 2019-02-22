How to win in Paris: lessons from the 1990s

Don’t worry if France get an early score, that’s a good sign!

1In 1995 France scored the opening try of the match after just three minutes. Four years later they were even quicker, touching down two minutes in, thanks to Emile Ntamack. An early France score breathes belief into France, especially when playing at home, but it also makes them a little complacent. This is Scotland, remember, and France expect to beat the Scots in Paris. France must be sore after their heavy defeat by England at Twickenham and they will come out hard. If they score early the Scots must fight back the panic and any desire to chase the game that comes with it. Provided they are in touch going into the final quarter, the Scots will believe they can win this one.

Take your points when they are on offer

2In 1999 the Scots scored five first-half tries in a crazy game to claim a famous victory. Four years earlier they needed the boot of Gavin Hastings to keep them in touch. The visitors lost the try count 3-2 in 1995 but still emerged victorious thanks in no small part to two conversions from Hastings’ boot and three penalties. The big full-back knocked one of them over from five metres inside his own half; the sort of monster kick that had everyone in the visiting team beginning to think…. “this might just be our day after all”.

Don’t kick loose ball down French throats

3Townsend did exactly that in 1995 and France wing Philippe Saint-Andre, aka ‘the flying piglet’, ran it back to score his second try – France’s third – to gift the hosts a lead late in the game. Given their lowly standings in the World Rugby rankings we sometimes forget some of the threats that France boast in the backs. Winger Yoann Huget and full-back Thomas Ramos as finishers are the equal of anyone in the tournament, with the latter coming under the direction of former France full-back Clement Poitrenaud who now coaches at Toulouse. And while Damian Penaud may be a converted centre he is a pretty quick one. Any kick need a good chase. When you have to hand possession over, deny the French space and time to do anything with it. The international game is bewildering in its pace and games in Paris especially seem to be played with some deity’s finger pressed hard on the Fast Forward button.

Don’t be shy

4The French forwards grow an arm and a leg when playing in front of a home crowd in Paris and the Scottish big men need to stand up and be counted. They have the size and the muscle and, even with those European games under their belt, some experience of victory in France. But Scotland still need someone to take a leading role. In 1995 there was Rob Wainwright, inset, Damian Cronin and Kenny Milne. In 1999 there was Budge Pountney, Scott Murray and Paul Burnell, one of only two survivors from the 1990 Grand Slam team, along with Gary Armstrong. This Scotland squad will have appointed umpteen leadership groups to deal with every foreseeable eventuality, and another for those ‘unknown, unknowns’, but when the going gets tough one or two characters on the field of play are still going to have to persuade the rest of the boys in blue that today is their day.

Get lucky

5 I know, I know, this isn’t amongst the things listed under “controlables” but it doesn’t half help. Townsend scored his first ever Test try against France in 1995 and here is how it happened. Centre Ian Jardine threw a long pass to Gavin Hastings in the midfield and Philippe Sella just failed to intercept. Neither man collected the pass and instead the ball went to ground. Townsend aimed a speculative hack at the ball, it ricocheted off a French body and fell sweetly into his arms. There were about 20 metres to the line and Townsend dummied his way past the one remaining covering defender. The fly hack could have ended up anywhere but it sat up perfectly for the young Scottish centre. Perhaps that gave him the confidence to try his “Toony flip” that set up Hastings for the famous winning score. There was nothing fortuitous about that piece of skill but a little luck in Paris wouldn’t go amiss this afternoon.