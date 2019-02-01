Greig Laidlaw: ‘This is not November, this is the big time’

Scotland skipper Greig Laidlaw has issued a rallying call to his side ahead of today’s Guinness Six Nations opener against Italy, declaring “this is the big time”.

The Scots make their entrance this afternoon into what is expected to be a brutally tough championship, hoping to make a crucial winning start against the Italians, and Laidlaw has urged his men to come flying out of the blocks.

“This is the first game in the Six Nations and doesn’t matter who we are playing against. This is a massive game and we need to win. It is not November – this is the big time,” said the Clermont scrum-half, who will win his 67th cap at BT Murrayfield.

“We’ve spoken about that this week and we’ve trained like that, which is really pleasing. We’re ready to go and we need to take that confidence from what we’ve done in training, and our record at BT Murrayfield, into that performance. And, ultimately, just take the game to Italy.”

Scotland had a reasonable autumn, with a big win over Fiji, a decent showing in the defeat by the Springboks and a dogged win over Argentina.

With other nations making strides, though, Laidlaw knows Scotland need to step it up to have any chance of being contenders for the title. Home games against Ireland and Wales will follow as well as trips to venues where the Scots have long losing runs – Paris and Twickenham.

“We’ve talked a lot about the first 20 minutes being massively important for us,” continued the captain. “We’ve set a plan in place for that period and we believe that, if we can deliver on that, then we will put ourselves in a good place for the rest of the game.

“We’re going to back our fitness – we feel as though we are a really fit team – so if we can make teams play for 80 minutes, then as a group we believe that will play into our hands.”

Italy have lost 17 championship games on the bounce but Laidlaw expects them to be fresh, hungry and unleashing their all into this opening game at the venue they last recorded a win back in 2015.

“We’re confident in our ability but ultimately we know we have to go and deliver in the Six Nations, starting with an Italian team that will be very pumped up for the game,” he said. “Coming here, it’s a game they’ve won in the past, so they’ll be looking forward to it.”

The importance of the Six Nations means the World Cup later this year is nowhere near his thoughts.

“We want to be a successful team and we want to be successful in the Six Nations,” Laidlaw said. “It’s such a long time to the World Cup, so, as a playing group, we can’t look at that. That’ll be more the coaches looking ahead and planning. We’ve spoken about our group. We want to do well in this competition and now it starts.”

Sergio Parisse will make a record 66th Six Nations appearance today and Laidlaw was full of praise for the Italy captain. “He’s fantastic, he’s their captain, their talisman, a wonderful, skilful player who has been a wonderful addition to the championship along with Italy over the years.”