Gregor Townsend adds four players to Scotland squad for Six Nations

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has added four players to the Scotland squad for the 2019 Guinness Six Nations.

Edinburgh forward Luke Crosbie joins Matt Smith, Alex Dunbar and Rob Harley of the Glasgow Warriors in being included in Townsend’s group.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend. Picture: SNS

Crosbie’s team-mate Hamish Watson has dropped out of the squad while he recovers from a hand injury sustained in his Edinburgh’s win over Montpellier, while Sam Johnson (concussion), Jonny Gray (shoulder) and Ryan Wilson (shoulder) continue their rehabilitation in camp.

Scotland’s Six Nations campaign begins on 2 February with a home clash against Italy at BT Murrayfield.