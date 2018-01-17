Full contact training test for Stuart Hogg

Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg will do a full contact training session today to determine if he is fit for a Glasgow comeback against Exeter Chiefs on Saturday, writes Duncan Smith.

The European Champions Cup match is the last available fixture for Hogg to get some game time before Scotland’s Six Nations opener against Wales in 16 days’ time.

The double Six Nations player of the tournament has been out with a hip injury since November and has also suffered a recent foot problem.

Glasgow coaching staff believe if he comes through today unscathed and feels no ill effects tomorrow he will return to the Warriors side against the English champions at Scotstoun.