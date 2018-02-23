Five things that must happen if Scotland are to beat England

Iain Morrison looks ahead to tomorrow’s Six Nations clash at Murrayfield.

Finn Russell will need to be at his best after a troublesome couple of games. Picture: PA

1. Can the real Finn Russell please stand up?

The Scotland fly-half has enjoyed a meteoric rise but how he reacts to his drop in form, his first real reversal, will very possibly define him.

2. Set piece parity

The Scots have attacking weapons but they can’t score without the ball which the home side must earn at the set scrum, sidelines and, an old Achilles’ heel, re-starts.

3. Maintain discipline

Ireland conceded just three penalties against Italy, and Scotland must do something similar today if they are to keep England in general, and Owen Farrell’s boot in particular, out of the equation.

4. Kick well from hand

It doesn’t matter who but someone, Greig Laidlaw, Russell, Peter Horne or Stuart Hogg, must kick from hand better than anyone has done to date.

5. Score some tries

Scotland’s try scoring record at home against England is embarrassingly bad; two tries in the last nine Calcutta Cups at Murrayfield. They won’t beat England with penalties alone so they must find away to get over the line.

