Ex-Edinburgh flanker John Hardie signs new two-year contract

Scotland international flanker John Hardie has signed a new contract with Gallagher Premiership club Newcastle.

The Falcons have announced a two-year deal for the former Edinburgh back-row, who joined them in October, initially to the end of this term.

Hardie, 30, has won 16 caps and Newcastle rugby director Dean Richards said: “I am absolutely delighted that we have been able to agree a longer-term deal with John, having initially brought him here for the rest of the current season.

“He is a proven performer at the very highest level, he offers a lot to the side and his work around the breakdown and tackle area is absolutely top class.

“It’s great news that John sees his future with the Falcons, and it says a lot about the environment here that players of his quality are willing to sign.”

Hardie left Edinburgh after his contract was not renewed in the wake of a suspension for gross misconduct last year. He signed for Newcastle in the autumn after a period training with the French side Clermont Auvergne.

Speaking in November, Scotland coach Gregor Townsend said the door was open to Hardie for an international return.