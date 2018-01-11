Everything you need to know about Scotland’s Six Nations campaign

Your all-in, handy guide to the upcoming Scotland Six Nations campaign.

This will be Gregor Townsend's first Six Nations as Scotland head coach. Picture: Neil Hanna

Fixture dates, kick-off times and TV channels

Sat 3 Feb - Wales (a) - 2.15pm - BBC

Sun 11 Feb - France (h) - 3pm - BBC

Sun 24 Feb - England (h) - 4.45pm - BBC

Sat 10 Mar - Ireland (a) - 2.15pm - ITV

Sat 17 Mar - Italy (a) - 12.30pm - ITV

Key games

If Scotland hope to win their first ever Six Nations crown, and first Championship since 1999, then all of the five matches must be looked upon as vital fixtures.

However, if we really want to narrow it down to one or two, then the opening match against Wales is as good a place as any to start. Victory in the Millennium Stadium for the first time since 2002 would act as a springboard for the rest of the campaign.

Having got that monkey off our back, it would be perfect time to rid ourselves of another when England come to Edinburgh two weeks later. It’s been a decade since we’ve defeated the Auld Enemy, and if a victory at Murrayfield would mean three successive wins to start the Championships, then the trophy would be Scotland’s to lose.

Scotland’s key players

Stuart Hogg will obviously be key to Scotland’s chances. He’s a world class talent and, if he can get himself fit in time for the Championships starting, he would provide a huge boost for Gregor Towsend’s men.

Another player at the top of his game is Finn Russell. The skilful No.10 will act as the fulcrum to Scotland’s attack, while his kicking abilities will also come in handy.

Injuries are a problem in the front-row with many regular starters likely to miss the tournament. The deputies, like Newcastle Falcons prop Jon Welsh, will have to ensure the likes of Zander Fagerson, WP Nel and Al Dickinson are not greatly missed.

Centre Huw Jones has been scoring tries for fun, including one in each of the autumn Tests, while Hamish Watson, the Edinburgh flanker, will have to continue his fine form after emerging as first choice in the crucial openside role.

Scotland’s coaching team

Gregor Townsend – Head Coach

Matt Taylor – Assistant Coach (Defence Coach)

Dan McFarland – Forwards Coach

Mike Blair – Skills Coach

Stuart Yule – Strength and Conditioning

This is Townsend’s first Six Nations since taking over from Vern Cotter. He’s vowed to have Scotland playing the fastest brand of rugby in the world and, so far, the signs have been promising. Victories at home and abroad over Australia were the big highlights of 2017, along with a narrow hard-luck loss to New Zealand despite injuries depleting the squad. A surprise Summer Tour loss to Fiji has been the only blip so far.

Scotland’s previous Six Nations finishes (over the past decade)

2017 - 3 wins, 2 defeats - 4th place

2016 - 2 wins, 3 defeats - 4th place

2015 - 0 wins, 5 defeats - 6th place

2014 - 1 win, 4 defeats - 5th place

2013 - 2 wins, 3 defeats - 3rd place

2012 - 0 wins, 5 defeats - 6th place

2011 - 1 win, 4 defeats - 5th place

2010 - 1 win, 4 defeats - 5th place

2009 - 1 win, 4 defeats - 5th place

2008 - 1 win, 4 defeats - 5th place

How to get tickets for Scotland Six Nations matches?

Tickets for the home matches against France and England are already sold out. However, a limited number of tickets will be made available to the public later in the month. There is a waiting list (you can register here) so chances of getting one are unlikely, but then you never know. Otherwise there is the secondary market, with tickets costing upwards of £150 per seat. Purchasing tickets for away fixtures must be done through the relevant rugby union (Wales, Ireland, Italy).

What are the odds on Scotland winning the Six Nations?

The shortest odds come courtesy of William Hill and Marathonbet, who are offering 7/1.

If you’re looking to get more bang for your buck, Stan James currently have the longest odds at 11/1.

