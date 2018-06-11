Dougie Fife to join Scotland squad after injury to Lee Jones

Edinburgh winger Dougie Fife will today join up with the Scotland squad on their tour of the Americas following an injury to Lee Jones in yesterday morning’s victory over Canada.

Jones, who plays his domestic rugby for Glasgow Warriors, hurt his knee early on during the 48-10 triumph in Edmonton, where the Scots opened the tour with a resounding seven-try win. He was due to undergo further assessment on the injury when Scotland moved on to Houston yesterday but, regardless of the outcome of those tests, six-times-capped Fife, pictured, has headed out as cover.

Coach Gregor Townsend was also waiting for news on the extent of Fraser Brown’s injury. The hooker was taken to hospital in Edmonton after damaging his rib against the Canadians.

Scotland’s second game of the tour sees them take on the United States in Houston this weekend, before heading to Resistencia to face Argentina on 23 June.

Although happy with such a comprehensive win against Canada, Townsend sees room for improvement. “We were slow out of the blocks, there was a period in that first half when we did not execute as well as we had done in training,” he said. “There are a few aspects I don’t want to share where we have to improve.

“The USA are a team going places and will be a big threat.”