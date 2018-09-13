Cornell du Preez faces month in hospital after throat injury treatment

Cornell du Preez faces another month in hospital after undergoing treatment for a severe throat injury.

The Scotland cap sustained damage to his voicebox as well as suffering a fractured cricoid on his Gallagher Premiership debut for Worcester Warriors against Wasps at Sixways earlier this month.

Du Preez underwent emergency surgery in the aftermath of the incident but his club confirmed that the former Edinburgh Rugby player would likely have to go under the knife again.

Warriors confirmed today that the South African-born player would remain in hospital for the next four weeks.

Worcester Director of Rugby Alan Solomons, who brought du Preez to Edinburgh in 2013, said: “Cornell is making good progress and is receiving the best treatment in hospital.

“Everyone at the club sends him their best wishes and we will continue to support him at this difficult time. We wish him a speedy recovery.”

Du Preez has had spells with Southern Kings and Eastern Province Kings in his country of birth, as well as stints with Edinburgh Academicals and Heriots in Scotland.

He has been capped six times for the national team and made his debut as a replacement during the 2017 Six Nations.

His first start for Scotland came in the narrow 22-17 loss to New Zealand at Murrayfield during last year’s Autumn Test series.