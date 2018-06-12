Charlie Shiel called up to Scotland squad to replace injured Ali Price

Have your say

Charlie Shiel has been added to the Scotland squad as a replacement for the injured Ali Price.

The 20-year-old scrum-half, son of former Scotland cap Graham Shiel, has represented his country at Under-16, Under-18 and Under-20 level.

Shiels replaces Glasgow Warriors nine Price, who sustained a groin injury in Scotland’s opening match of the Summer Tour, a 48-10 win over Canada in Edmonton.

Price underwent further assessment in Houston, where Gregor Townsend’s side are due to play the USA, with the team’s medical staff ruling him out of the remaining matches.

He will follow club mate Lee Jones back to Glasgow where he will undergo further rehab at Scotstoun.

Shiel, who debuted for Scotland 7s last weekend in Paris, is due to arrive in Texas later today.

