Chalmers brothers join forces for first time in Super6 as Heriot’s reshuffle

Two sons of former Scotland and British and Irish Lions stand-off Craig Chalmers have been named to start for Heriot’s in this evening’s FOSROC Super6 clash at Boroughmuir Bears.

The Goldenacre side head across Edinburgh for the derby at Meggetland with Ben Chalmers in the No 10 shirt and his younger sibling Robbie at full-back as they aim to bounce back from last week’s loss to Watsonians.

It will be the first time that the two Chalmers have played together for Heriot’s since the new competition began and, as the coaching staff said they would, they have made a number of changes to the starting XV.

Head coach Phil Smith said all fit members of his squad would play at some point during the first three weeks and it means that only captain Iain Wilson and winger Jack Blain stay in the team from last Sunday.

Importantly though, six of the starting pack that began the opening-round victory away at Ayrshire Bulls are named to start and Muir will have to try to deal with that challenge.

Smith said: “Often last week what put us under pressure was just poor decision making. I suppose that’s the whole point of the competition, to expose guys so that they are better when it is harder, but we want to get better at that quickly.”

Boroughmuir have lost two from two, but have taken losing bonus points from games with Stirling County and the Ayrshire Bulls.

They will look for their defence to improve tonight having shipped 59 points in the competition to date and, to that end, they will be glad to have Glasgow Warriors prop Charlie Capps available.

Fellow prop Martin McGinley and back-rows Scott McGinley and Tom Drennan also come into the Muir starting pack with centre Greg Cannie and full-back Glen Faulds, who scored a try in week one, into the backline.

Scrum-half Kyle McGhie also starts and the Bears head coach Graham Shiel said: “Last week at the Ayrshire Bulls was disappointing overall. First half I thought we did play well, second half we slipped back, so it is about an 80-minute performance now.”