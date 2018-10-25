Carl Hogg succeeds Bryan Redpath as Scotland Under-20 coach

Carl Hogg has been named head coach of the Scotland Under-20 side and will take charge for next year’s U20 Six Nations Championship.

Hogg succeeds his former Melrose team-mate Bryan Redpath, who coached the side during the World Rugby U20 Championship in France during the summer.

The pair also worked together as the coaching team at Gloucester.

Hogg, a full Scotland international, has been appointed on a full-time basis after a spell working with the Gregor Townsend’s full national side’s coaching team during the summer tour of Canada, USA and Argentina.

The former back-row forward will be assisted by ex-Scotland internationalists Scott Lawson and Nikki Walker, with the latter continuing in his position after working as attack coach at the World Rugby U20 Championship.

Hogg said: “I’m delighted with this opportunity to develop and help shape the next generation of Scotland rugby players.

“The different challenge of leading a young squad through a tournament format is an exciting prospect.”

Hogg has spent 12 years coaching in the English Premiership. He started his coaching career at former club Leeds alongside former England coach and current Leinster senior coach, Stuart Lancaster. After spells at London Welsh and Edinburgh Rugby, Hogg joined Gloucester as forwards coach in 2006.

He was named head coach of Worcester Warriors in 2013 and, working alongside Dean Ryan, saw them enjoy success in the British & Irish Cup before winning promotion back to the Premiership in 2015. He guided them to safety in the Premiership in back to back seasons before leaving Sixways and travelling with the Scotland national team this summer.

Scotland host Italy, Ireland and Wales in next year’s U20 Six Nations campaign, with away games against France and England.