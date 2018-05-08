Bryan Redpath eager to see son Cameron switch to Scotland

Former Scotland skipper Bryan Redpath would still “love” his son Cameron, who is turning out for England Under-20s, to one day play for Scotland at full international level.

The Sale Sharks Academy stand-off or centre, pictured, who has trained with the extended full England squad on a number of occasions this term, has had discussions with Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend about the way his career might progress.

The 18-year-old is highly thought of south of the Border and could meet his father head on when England play Scotland, coached by the latter, in the Under-20s World Championships in France on 7 June.

“He knows what I think and that the broader family would like him to one day play for Scotland and there has been discussions with Gregor [Townsend, Scotland head coach], but at the moment he is enjoying being part of a group of players below the full England squad who they see as coming through,” Redpath senior, 46, said. “Cam has a lot of respect for the Scottish mindset and the way the team are trying to play at the moment.

“It has been tough for him at times with a lot of chat flying about, but sometimes I just have to be a dad and not a Scotland supporter and his head has been turned a bit by the whole set-up down in England because there are good opportunities down there. Hand on heart though, I’d love to one day see him playing for Scotland.

“When I was up at the New Zealand game during the Autumn Tests I was sending him clips of the atmosphere and saying ‘you’d love to be a part of this’. I have a great relationship with him and we will see what the future holds.”