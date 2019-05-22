Borders rugby player suspended until 2023 after Anti-Doping rule violation

Borders rugby player Sean Goodfellow has been suspended from all sport for a period of four years following an Anti-Doping Rule Violation.

The former Hawick, Jed-Forest and South scrum-half, 28, was charged with World Rugby’s Anti-Doping Regulations, accused of “Evading, refusing or failing to submit to Sample collection” on 2 August 2018 and has been banned until January 2023.

The ruling stated: “A Doping Control Officer from UKAD called at the home of the Respondent at around 0630 for the purpose of carrying out Sample Collection (taking a Sample of the Respondent’s urine in controlled conditions in order that it be later analysed in laboratory conditions to identify the presence of any Prohibited Substance(s)).

“The Respondent was present but declined to take part in Sample Collection on the stated bases that he was not registered with the SRU to play rugby in Season 2019/2020 and that he had to get to his work and had insufficient time to take part in Sample Collection.

“Later checking with the SRU identified that, in fact, the Respondent was registered at the SRU as a player with his club in Scotland, that there was no break in his registration status and that his registration rendered him subject to the ADR, as described above.

“This included being bound to submit, including on 02 August 2018, amongst other requirements, to Out of Competition, Sample Collection as and when required to do so by UKAD.

UKAD’s Chief Executive, Nicole Sapstead said in the ruling: “It is the responsibility of all athletes to comply with sample collection regulations.

“Failure to do so may result in the same sanction as a missed test.”

The period of ineligibility shall apply from the date of sample collection (2 January 2019) until midnight on 1 January 2023.”

The full judgment can be read on the UKAD website.

The SRU’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr James Robson said: “At Scottish Rugby we take a very strong line on anti-doping, our position is that of UK Anti-Doping and WADA – 100 per cent ME – it’s the athlete’s responsibility to ensure clean, fair sport at all times.

“We have a robust process in place for those who try to by-pass the anti-doping rules.”

In a statement, a Scottish Rugby spokesperson added: “Scottish Rugby is committed to the fight against doping to protect the integrity of the game.

“As a governing body, we have an extensive education programme for players, at all levels, on the consequences of taking banned substances, from both a health and sporting perspective, and adhering to the rules of testing.

“We welcome Sean Goodfellow’s ban as it serves as a timely reminder to all players that they have a responsibility to adhere to the anti-doping code.”

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.