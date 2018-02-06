Blow for Scotland as Richie Gray ruled out of France clash

Scotland won’t have lock Richie Gray available as they attempt to get their Six Nations campaign back on track against France at BT Murrayfield.

Coach Gregor Townsend had hoped that the 65-cap second row would report to camp yesterday but an ongoing calf injury means the 28-year-old Toulouse player has remained in France.

Wing Byron McGuigan, who won his third cap in Saturday’s chastening 34-7 defeat by Wales in the opening game, has also been ruled out of the French game after suffering a hamstring injury in Cardiff, and returned to his club Sale Sharks. Saracens centre Duncan Taylor, who has been out through the Head Injury Assessment protocols, has also been declared unfit.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh coach Richard Cockerill reckons Scotland can bounce back this weekend if they learn to deal with the pressure better.

The former England hooker said: “When you are a team that is developing and playing good stuff then you have to learn to deal with expectation from the wider public.Gregor is doing a good job, he’s a good coach, there’s always going to be a blip.”