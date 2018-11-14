Big Bok du Toit will be versatile weapon against Scotland

If any one player can personify the strengths inherent in Springbok rugby, then Pieter-Stephanus du Toit is the man. A behemoth on the field, equally happy at lock or flanker; a typical Springbok grafter who rolls up his sleeves and goes to work with scant regard for personal glory.

He was described by World Cup-winning coach Jake White as the most talented player he had worked with and won the country’s player of the year award in 2016, admittedly a poor vintage.

“That season I played a lot off the bench,” he says when reminded of this accolade. “It wasn’t a good season for us, it’s a bit better [now] but still not where we want to be.

“I am just enjoying my rugby and we have a great management and coaches helping us to put everything in place and they just make me better so I can’t take any credit for that.”

Like Scotland’s Chris Paterson and every other versatile player able to slot into more than one position, du Toit constantly has to field one question but, unlike most others, he actually answers it.

“I think the coaches know what I can do and I know what is expected of me. I always try to play where the team needs me and play the role that is expected of me as well.

“I prefer seven at the moment, I like it a bit more. I get my hands on the ball and a little more loose play as well.”

South Africa looked better against France after du Toit moved to the flank late in the game and left room in the second row for specialist lock RG Snyman.

The Bokke number their flankers differently to the rest of the world so, even if du Toit starts Saturday’s match with a seven on his back, the 6ft 6in flanker will still pack down on the blindside of the scrum with Bath’s breakdown specialist Francis Louw a decent shout to counter Scottish poaching on the open side.

The Springboks name their team today and du Toit is odds-on to be in the run-on 15. The Bokke’s new found physicality will give the Scots a good idea of where their forwards stand less than a year from the World Cup. Scottish forwards have not always risen to the challenge in recent years, although there are some positive signs emerging and Sam Skinner, Scotland’s own lock/flanker, is starting in the number six shirt with one eye on halting the Boks’ fearsome rolling maul.

It got them out of jail in the 84th minute of that Paris match last weekend and, if you listen to du Toit, the maul may be key to Saturday’s encounter.

“I think that is going to be massive,” replies the big man when asked about driving mauls.

“If you have dominance up front it is always nice for the backs to attack so that is going to be massive for us. If we can focus on our driving maul and especially we know that Scotland are very technical in mauls as well and contesting systems as well. So I think for us to get our options [right] [and] set the mauls [right], it is going to be vital for us.

“I think at this level size doesn’t really matter that much. The Scots are very smart and I think they will target us and try and make the game fast as well and tire us. If we stick to our plans we will be okay.”

There you have it, size really doesn’t matter, and with the giant du Toit lining up for the opposition, the Scots will be mighty pleased to hear it.