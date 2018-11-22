Argentina name team to face Scotland at BT Murrayfield

Argentina have made three changes for the match against Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday following their defeat by France last weekend.

The Pumas, as against Ireland in the opening match of their European tour, were competitive until late in Lille where France rallied to win 28-13.

Guido Petti, who played at flanker for the first time in a lengthy Test career, returns to lock against Scotland, with Mattias Alemanno dropping to the bench.

Rodrigo Bruni fills the openside flanker vacancy for his first start, and Matias Moroni comes in at outside centre after two substitute appearances. Moroni, a back-three starter during the Rugby Championship, swaps with Matias Orlando.

Into the reserves for the first time on tour come scrum-half Martin Landajo and wing Sebastien Cancelliere.

Argentina are seeking a first win over Scotland since the 2011 Rugby World Cup.