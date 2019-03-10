Ali Price admits beating England might not salvage Scotland’s Six Nations

Ali Price admits victory at Twickenham for the first time in 36 years may not be enough to salvage Scotland’s miserable Guinness Six Nations campaign.

But the Glasgow scrum-half reckons an unlikely victory for the Dark Blues against Eddie Jones men in London on Saturday would be the perfect pick-me-up as his side look to bounce back ahead of this year’s World Cup.

Gregor Townsend’s side entered this year’s Championship with designs on the title. But self-inflicted defeats by Ireland and France killed off any hopes of them making a charge for the crown.

It is now three defeats on the spin and Price was left to confess that even beating the Auld Enemy in London for the first time since 1983 would not be enough to mask the disappointment of this year’s let-down. He said: “I don’t know if a win down there would make this campaign satisfactory.

“Obviously, we’re disappointed with how we’ve done. We wanted to come in and compete to win and we’ve failed on that front.

“But moving on towards the summer with the World Cup coming, it would give us something to build on. We parked the France game, put on an improved performance against Wales, now if we can go down to Twickenham and get a win then you can say we’re building again. Then who knows what can happen after the summer?”

Price insists his side will suffer if they head south feeling sorry for themselves. “We’re desperate to win and we weren’t far away on Saturday,” he said. “It hurts. But there is no better place to bounce back and finish this tournament on a high than going down to Twickenham and winning.”