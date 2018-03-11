Alex McLeish brings James McFadden and Peter Grant into Scotland set-up

James McFadden and Peter Grant have been appointed as members of Alex McLeish’s new-look Scotland coaching set-up.

Celtic goalkeeping coach Stevie Woods will also join the backroom staff.

The three coaches have been handed two-year contracts ahead of McLeish’s first game in charge against Costa Rica at Hampden on 23 March.

Former Celtic and Scotland midfielder Grant, who will continue working as a youth coach at Fulham, has worked with McLeish at the likes of Birmingham, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

Woods was among McLeish’s first signings as a manager when he took over at Motherwell in 1994, while McFadden was also on the Fir Park books as a young

player during his future Scotland manager’s spell in charge.

The 34-year-old, whose winning goal against France in Paris under McLeish was the highlight of an impressive 48-cap international career, was Motherwell assistant manager last season before embarking on a short playing stint with Queen of the South.

McLeish, who today names the first squad of his second

spell in charge, said: “I am delighted to be in a

position to welcome Peter, James and Stevie to the Scotland coaching staff and I’m relishing the prospect of working with them on the training ground.”“The three offer a complementary blend of experience, enthusiasm and success - both as players and as coaches - and are fully aware of the responsibility that comes with being part of the national team staff.

“Peter has enjoyed a distinguished coaching career and is already familiar with the set-up in the Scottish FA’s performance department, having worked with our Under-21 team last year.

“I have known Peter for a long time - in fact, I played alongside him for Scotland in both his appearances for the national team - and I am thrilled that he has accepted my offer to work with the team.

“James brings a youthful enthusiasm to the coaching team, but beyond that he offers a relatable figure for the players to look up to.

“He bore the hopes of a nation on his shoulders for many years and was a talisman for the national team during his career - to have a former player of that ilk on the coaching staff can only be an inspiration for the current players.

“Stevie is a highly respected figure as a goalkeeping coach and is already well known to many of the players. His experience of working with top quality keepers at the highest level will be invaluable to the squad and he will have no trouble adapting to the intensity of international football.

“With these appointments, the final pieces are in place for my backroom staff and we can now begin the process of selecting and training a successful team to entertain the Scotland supporters and take us back to a major tournament, starting with the UEFA Nations League matches later this year.”