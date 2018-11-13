Adam Hastings eyes long-term link-up with Finn Russell

There were quite a few sparkling moments during Saturday’s entertaining Test against Fiji but one of the brightest was undoubtedly the beaming smile on Adam Hastings’ face after his thrilling late try.

A slick combination with starting No 10 Finn Russell saw the Glasgow stand-off blistering over the line to mark a dream home international debut for the 22-year-old. “I spoke to Finn before the scrum and mentioned that it might be on for him to go short and thankfully it just opened up,” said Hastings, pictured.

“The next moment he found me on the return and I just had a nice 20 metres to take it in. It was a nice moment – I don’t score a lot of tries and usually when I do score it’s right at the line and you’re not able to enjoy it.

“So it was a nice moment, with my family up in the stands watching. I’ve been wanting to play at Murrayfield since I was really young so I couldn’t have asked for such a dream start after only being on for ten minutes. Happy days.”

Hastings came off the bench to slot in next to Russell, a combination which could be seen more of in the future – something the youngster would relish. “Every good 12 is a very good talker and obviously Finn plays 10 so if he moves out to 12 [inside centre] he will talk a lot,” said Hastings. “It just helps you at 10, gives you more time, I don’t see why it couldn’t work.

“Having two ball players at 10 and 12, like England with George Ford and Owen Farrell, means you can swap and change, so it offers a lot of variety.

“It’s also good for depth, if there’s injuries as well.”