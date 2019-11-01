Scotland will face Japan in a rematch at Murrayfield next November

Japan are coming to Scotland next year, for a re-match of last month’s Rugby World Cup classic, The Scotsman can reveal.

The Brave Blossoms, who lit up their home tournament, will play at BT Murrayfield in next year’s November Test series.

On 13 October Japan and Scotland played one of the defining matches of this year’s tournament, with the hosts prevailing 28-21 in a scintillating contest in Yokohama following a tense build-up due to Typhoon Hagibis.

It unfolded amidst a controversial backdrop, with the SRU accused of being unfeeling towards the effects of the natural disaster in a bid to have the game played, which Scottish Rugby has strenuously denied, and is now part of an ongoing disciplinary process with World Rugby.

The SRU would point to close links with Japan, including the “strategic alliance agreement” signed in 2016 with the city of Nagasaki, which hosted Scotland’s pre-World Cup holding camp. Scotland will host Japan at Scotstoun later this month in a Women's International (Sunday 24 November).

Scotland men have played Japan eight times in full Test matches, with that magnificent win in Yokohama being the Brave Blossoms’ first. It will be their first visit to Murrayfield since November 2013 when Scotland won 42-17.

On the previous occasion Japan visited they were beaten 100-8 at McDiarmid Park in Perth, with Chris Paterson scoring 40 points.