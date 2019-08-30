Scotland vs Georgia Autumn Internationals: tickets, squad, timings and TV schedule for Rugby World Cup warm-up match

Ahead of the Rugby World Cup, a number of scintillating friendlies are being played to help get teams warmed up and in peak condition for the tournament.
These games fall under the “Autumn Internationals” header, and the next big game sees Scotland taking on Georgia this weekend in Tbilisi, the capital of their opponents’ nation.
It’s the first match in something of a double-header for the two nations, who will meet once again - this time on Scottish ground - in a week’s time.
Scotland have previously met France twice in the series of internationals. They were roundly beaten by the French 32-3 when visiting Nice, but turned the tables when the second game came to Edinburgh, scoring a 17-14 win.
The Autumn Internationals should prove the perfect warm up to the 2019 Rugby World Cup for Scotland, who play their first game in the tournament against Ireland on 22 September. You can see a full list of Scotland's World Cup fixtures here.
What time is the match?
The match will kick off at 5pm UK time on Saturday 31 August.
Where can I watch it?
The game will be broadcast live on Premier Sports.
Who’s going to win?
Going into the two games, Georgia are certainly the underdogs; Scotland are the first Tier 1 nation to play Georgia at their home ground, which has a capacity of 54,139.
The two teams have only ever met twice before.
During the 2016 Autumn Internationals, Georgia were beaten 43-16 , and at the Rugby World Cup 2011, Scotland won 15-6.
What are the line-ups?
The expected Scotland team for Saturday’s match is as follows:
Forwards
1 Allan Dell
2 Stuart McInally (Captain)
3 Willem Nel
4 Ben Toolis
5 Grant Gilchrist
6 John Barclay
7 Hamish Watson
8 Matt Fagerson
Backs
9 Greig Laidlaw
10 Finn Russell
11 Sean Maitland
12 Sam Johnson
13 Rory Hutchinson
14 Darcy Graham
15 Blair Kinghorn
Replacements
16 Grant Stewart
17 Jamie Bhatti
18 Zander Fagerson
19 Scott Cummings
20 Josh Strauss
21 Ali Price
22 Adam Hastings
23 Huw Jones
While Georgia will likely line-up like this:
Forwards
1 Mikheil Nariashvili (Captain)
2 Shalva Mamukashvili
3 Beka Gigashvili
4 Shalva Sutiashvili
5 Kote Mikautadze
6 Otar Giorgadze
7 Beka Saghinadze
8 Beka Gorgadze
Backs
9 Vasil Lobzhanidze
10 Tedo Abzhandadze
11 Sandro Todua
12 Davit Kacharava
13 Zurab Dzneladze
14 Mirian Modebadze
15 Soso Matiashvili
Replacements
16 Giorgi Chkoidze
17 Karlen Asieshvili
18 Levan Chilachava
19 Giorgi Nemsadze
20 Lasha Lomidze
21 Gela Aprasidze
22 Lasha Khmaladze
23 Tamaz Mchedlidze