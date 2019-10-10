Scotland v Japan: what to do if you have tickets for the Rugby World Cup game threatened by Typhoon Hagibis

Typhoon Hagibis has blown in and sent the Rugby World Cup schedule into disarray, with two weekend matches already cancelled.

Scotland's pivotal match against hosts Japan on Sunday at the International Yokohama Stadium, has been left hanging in the balance, with widespread speculation that it could be cancelled too.

Set to hit land this Saturday, Typhoon Hagibis is expected to be the biggest storm of the 2019 season and one of the most powerful anywhere in the world this year, equivalent in force to a category 5 hurricane.

However, it is still possible that the typhoon will shift path slightly before it reaches land, and so whether Scotland’s match on Sunday will go ahead remains to be seen.

So what if you’ve already got tickets? Here’s everything you need to know.

What games have been cancelled?

So far, the typhoon has forced the cancellation of Pool B’s match between New Zealand and Italy and Pool C’s match between England and France - both of which were scheduled to take place on Saturday 12 October.

As it stands now, the rest of the weekend's games are to go ahead as normal, including Scotland's Sunday clash with host nation, Japan.

A final decision regarding Sunday's games will be made on Sunday morning.

What happens to those teams?

While moving the games to smaller venues further from the storm or playing them behind closed doors to minimise risk was considered, it’s been decided that the safest solution is to cancel them outright.

The cancelled games will be recorded as 0-0 draws and both teams will be awarded two points.

What does that mean for the next round?

England will automatically go through as winners of their pool and will likely face Australia in the next round.

If Scotland's game was to be cancelled, the consequences could be much more severe – they may still need a victory over the hosts, and perhaps even bonus points, if they hope to escape Pool A.

Receiving only two points would probably eliminate them, while Japan would go through, potentially as group leaders.

What should ticket-holders for the cancelled games do?

All fans with tickets to a cancelled game will be entitled to a full refund of the ticket's face value.

The RWC Ticketing centre will process refunds all through November and those purchased tickets for a cancelled game via credit card will be automatically reimbursed.

Those who bought their tickets from a convenience store in Japan will have the price transferred back into their bank account. Each affected customer will receive an email containing the details of this process.

The refund applies to the cost of the ticket itself only, not to any delivery or store handling fees.

In cases where tickets for cancelled games that were bought as part of a bundle, the price of the cancelled match will be refunded.

Customers have been asked to note that they do not need to return their tickets to receive the refund.