Scotland v Japan 'could be moved to an alternative venue', says Gregor Townsend

Gregor Townsend fears Scotland may be forced to find an alternative venue for Sunday's make-or-break World Cup showdown with Japan as Typhoon Hagibis prepares to batter Yokohama.

The Scots, who thrashed Russia 61-0 in Shizuoka, are due to take on the hosts at the International Stadium but predictions of an "explosive" super storm arcing towards the Tokyo region have thrown the game into doubt.

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has been checking the weather reports. Picture: Getty Images

World Rugby is set to make an announcement on Thursday outlining its contingency plans, with switching the game to another stadium among the possibilities.

Hagibis has escalated from a tropical storm into a Category 5 super typhoon with winds reaching 180mph. Experts says it has undergone one of the most dramatic intensifications of any tropical cyclone since records began.

The storm is many times the dimensions of Typhoon Faxai, which brought Tokyo to a standstill last month, left three dead and a million homes without power.

Now Townsend - whose side must beat Japan to claim a place in the quarter-finals - is waiting to hear what move the tournament organisers will take.

"I checked the weather app (on Wednesday morning), about eight hours ago, and it did look like it was heading into Tokyo this weekend, unless it has changed since then," the Scotland head coach said after his side's rout of Russia.

"It is a few days away and it could miss the Tokyo area, or it could still go there and obviously we'll be getting updates from World Rugby in the next two days as to what the contingencies are.

"We've had contact to say there will be an update over the next 24 to 48 hours, so I'm sure that alternative venues and arrangements are being looked at not just for our game but the other games that could be affected by it. England and France play in the same stadium the night before.

"I know it was getting looked at for the Ireland game as well when the forecast was that it was going to Fukuoka."

The Scots have just four days to prepare for their Brave Blossoms showdown and a change of venue would throw those plans into chaos.

