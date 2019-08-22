Scotland v France: everything you need to know about the Autumn International rugby game

Ahead of the Rugby World Cup, a number of scintillating friendlies are being played to help get teams warmed up and in peak condition for the tournament.

These games fall under the “Autumn Internationals” header, and the next big game sees Scotland taking on France at the BT Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday.

It’s the second match in something of a double-header for the two nations, who previously met on the turf last weekend.

France were victorious on that occasion, and the Scots will be hoping to make up for lost time in Edinburgh.

What time is the match?

The match will kick off at 1.10pm on Saturday 24 August

Where can I watch it?

The game will be broadcast live on Premier Sports.

Who’s going to win?

Scotland will be hoping they fare a little bit better after taking on France last weekend, where they were roundly beaten 32-8 in Nice.

The two nations have contested 94 rugby test matches between them since their first meeting in 1910.

France have won 55 of those matches, whilst Scotland have won 36 matches. There have been three drawn matches between the two sides.

What are the line-ups?

The expected Scotland team for Saturday’s match is as follows:

Forwards

1 Gordon Reid

2 George Turner

3 Willem Nel

4 Scott Cummings

5 Sam Skinner

6 Ryan Wilson

7 Hamish Watson

8 Blade Thomson

Backs

9 Greig Laidlaw (Captain)

10 Finn Russell

11 Sean Maitland

12 Pete Horne

13 Chris Harris

14 Tommy Seymour

15 Stuart Hogg

Replacements

16 Grant Stewart

17 Allan Dell

18 Simon Berghan

19 Grant Gilchrist

20 John Barclay

21 George Horne

22 Rory Hutchinson

23 Blair Kinghorn

While France will likely line-up like this:

Forwards

1 Jefferson Poirot (Captain)

2 Guilhem Guirado

3 Rabah Slimani

4 Félix Lambey

5 Sébastien Vahaamahina

6 Arthur Iturria

7 Charles Ollivon

8 Grégory Alldritt

Backs

9 Antoine Dupont

10 Camille Lopez

11 Alivereti Raka

12 Wesley Fofana

13 Gaël Fickou

14 Damian Penaud

15 Thomas Ramos

Replacements

16 Camille Chat

17 Cyril Baille

18 Emerick Setiano

19 Romain Taofifénua

20 Yacouba Camara

21 Baptiste Serin

22 Romain Ntamack

23 Maxime Médard