Scotland v France: everything you need to know about the Autumn International rugby game

Ahead of the Rugby World Cup, a number of scintillating friendlies are being played to help get teams warmed up and in peak condition for the tournament.
These games fall under the “Autumn Internationals” header, and the next big game sees Scotland taking on France at the BT Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday.
It’s the second match in something of a double-header for the two nations, who previously met on the turf last weekend.
France were victorious on that occasion, and the Scots will be hoping to make up for lost time in Edinburgh.
What time is the match?
The match will kick off at 1.10pm on Saturday 24 August
Where can I watch it?
The game will be broadcast live on Premier Sports.
Who’s going to win?
Scotland will be hoping they fare a little bit better after taking on France last weekend, where they were roundly beaten 32-8 in Nice.
The two nations have contested 94 rugby test matches between them since their first meeting in 1910.
France have won 55 of those matches, whilst Scotland have won 36 matches. There have been three drawn matches between the two sides.
What are the line-ups?
The expected Scotland team for Saturday’s match is as follows:
Forwards
1 Gordon Reid
2 George Turner
3 Willem Nel
4 Scott Cummings
5 Sam Skinner
6 Ryan Wilson
7 Hamish Watson
8 Blade Thomson
Backs
9 Greig Laidlaw (Captain)
10 Finn Russell
11 Sean Maitland
12 Pete Horne
13 Chris Harris
14 Tommy Seymour
15 Stuart Hogg
Replacements
16 Grant Stewart
17 Allan Dell
18 Simon Berghan
19 Grant Gilchrist
20 John Barclay
21 George Horne
22 Rory Hutchinson
23 Blair Kinghorn
While France will likely line-up like this:
Forwards
1 Jefferson Poirot (Captain)
2 Guilhem Guirado
3 Rabah Slimani
4 Félix Lambey
5 Sébastien Vahaamahina
6 Arthur Iturria
7 Charles Ollivon
8 Grégory Alldritt
Backs
9 Antoine Dupont
10 Camille Lopez
11 Alivereti Raka
12 Wesley Fofana
13 Gaël Fickou
14 Damian Penaud
15 Thomas Ramos
Replacements
16 Camille Chat
17 Cyril Baille
18 Emerick Setiano
19 Romain Taofifénua
20 Yacouba Camara
21 Baptiste Serin
22 Romain Ntamack
23 Maxime Médard