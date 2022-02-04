Scotland v England: Under-20s backed to lay a Six Nations marker

(Photo credit FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images)

In 2021, the whole tournament was played behind closed doors in Cardiff in the summer because of Covid and Scotland headed southwards undercooked.

Due to the pandemic, many of those involved had not played any senior rugby after school before those five games in a short, sharp period.

In the end, the Scots lost five out of five, including a 31-12 defeat to England in round two which helped the latter to a Grand Slam.

As a result of their strength in depth, England will arrive the DAM Health Stadium in Edinburgh (8pm) as favourites for this 2022 round one tie, but they expect a tough match.

And 19-year-old Glasgow Warriors Academy second-row Williamson, who played in all the games last year, said: “It would definitely be a real confidence booster for the rest of the tournament if we can put down a marker in this game and I know the guys who are returning want to help the squad do that.

“I think those of us back for a second year all feel a lot more comfortable in this environment and we have been training really well. I can see a noticeable difference in terms of the level we are training at.

“Playing at home will be great because in Cardiff last year we didn’t play in front of anyone and having family and friends cheering us on this time will really help.”

Strathclyde University maths student Williamson, who came through the ranks at Stirling County and Dollar Academy, is joined by fellow starters Tom Banatvala, Patrick Harrison, Rhys Tait, Ollie Leatherbarrow, Christian Townsend, Ollie Melville, Michael Gray and Ross McKnight and replacements Michael Jones and Euan Cunningham as players returning from 2021.

Back-row Tait is the skipper while, of the new boys, it will be interesting to see how South African-born Jed Gelderbloom does at scrum-half.

Scotland under-20s: Robin McClintock; Ross McKnight, Duncan Munn, Michael Gray, Ollie Melville; Christian Townsend, Jed Gelderbloom; Tom Banatvala, Patrick Harrison, Gregor Scougall, Josh Taylor, Max Williamson, Matthew Deehan, Rhys Tait (C), Ollie Leatherbarrow.

Subs: Gregor Hiddleston, Michael Jones, Callum Norrie, Jake Spurway, Olujare Oguntibeju, Tim Brown, Euan Cunningham, Ben Evans.