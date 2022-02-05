Scotland v England: The 38-year record Gregor Townsend's men hope to end at Murrayfield

Duhan van der Merwe scored the only try of the game as Gregor Townsend’s men ran out 11-6 winners in front of an empty stadium.

The Covid pandemic saw no crowd in London in the first fixture of the 2021 Six Nations.

Scotland ultimately finished fourth, five points above England.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Now, with a packed Murrayfield Stadium behind them, the Scots have the chance to end another 38-year wait.

Scotland haven’t defeated their rivals in back-to-back games since winning that game in 1983 and then at Murrayfield the following year.

Since then there have been 39 meetings between the sides with Scotland winning seven times.

In some quarters, the home side are seen as favourites against their rivals.

Meanwhile, former Scotland star John Barclay has admitted he didn’t like working under Richard Cockerill, who is part of Eddie Jones’ England staff, at Edinburgh.