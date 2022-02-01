Scotland v England Six Nations: Team news, Eddie Jones' selection issues, what does week have in store - Scotsman Sports Show

The waiting for rugby fans is almost over.

By Mark Atkinson
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 1:26 pm

The 2022 Six Nations tournament begins on Saturday, and there’s no better way to start off the event with a win for Scotland against England, right?

Gregor Townsend’s men kick off proceedings against the Auld Enemy at BT Murrayfield on Saturday at 4.45pm when Scotland defend the Calcutta Cup. BT Murrayfield is a sell-out as the anticipation builds.

France are the favourites to land the title, with England and Ireland not far behind. Scotland, however, will be looking to spring a surprise and build on a promising Autumn Nations Series, where wins were recorded over Australia, Japan and Tonga.

Scotland will defend the Calcutta Cup on Saturday.

Our chief rugby writer Graham Bean joins sports editor Mark Atkinson to discuss the week ahead for Scotland, what selections posers Townsend faces ahead of the team announcement and what issues England are facing as a mixture of covid and injuries threaten to derail their title bid.

