Scotland v England: Eddie Jones says beer bottle was thrown at one of his coaches

Have your say

Eddie Jones said a beer bottle was thrown at one of his coaching staff as the England squad arrived at BT Murrayfield for the Six Nations clash with Scotland.

He claimed the plastic bottle struck the head of England’s high performance coach, Neil Craig, as the squad made its way from the team bus to the changing rooms.

The visitors won a towsy match 13-6 to reclaim the Calcutta Cup in terrible conditions in Edinburgh.

Jones, the England head coach, accused the Murrayfield crowd of being “aggressive” and “without manners”.

“We weren’t expecting beer bottles to be thrown at us,” he said. “That’s a new trick. It’s a pretty good achievement, isn’t it? Throwing beer bottles. You’ve got to be pretty brave to throw a beer bottle.”

READ MORE: Scotland 6-13 England: Calcutta Cup lost as Ellis Genge try settles storm-ruined battle of attrition at BT Murrayfield

Asked if Craig was OK, Jones joked: “Well, he’s got a hard head, not much inside it.”

Jones said he would not be making a complaint about the incident.

“It’s not going to do anything, is it?” he said. “Everyone knows about it so someone can do something about it. Look, it’s not good behaviour, is it?”

Australian-born Craig, 64, has been England’s head of high performance since 2017.

An SRU spokesperson said: “An empty, plastic bottle landed near the team bus as England arrived. All the England players had already entered the stadium at that point.

“The matter was raised with the England team manager pre-match by a member of Scottish Rugby staff and an apology extended.

“There is no evidence the bottle was thrown or intended to hit any individual.”

