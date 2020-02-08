Scotland v England: ‘Devastated’ Stuart Hogg accepts blame for another tryline mistake

For the second week in a row, Scotland captain Stuart Hogg found himself in the position of apologising for slack handling at the tryline.

Last weekend in Dublin, it was a loss of grip on the ball in the act of “scoring” against Ireland while yesterday against England it came at the other end as he failed to deal with a probing George Ford kick-through. The ball squirmed free and could have cost a try there and then as Owen Farrell pounced, but the TMO adjudged that Hogg had carried over and got downward pressure.

The resulting five-metre scrum, however, could not be defended as England sub Ellis Genge was driven over with just over ten minutes remaining for the crucial score in a 13-6 win that saw the Calcutta Cup return to English hands after two years in truly dreadful weather conditions.

“Devastated. Again, it was a huge chance for us to exit and get down the right end,” said Hogg.

“Unfortunately, the ball just didn’t sit up and it was tough to take. I put the boys under a wee bit of pressure and, unfortunately, we didn’t manage to get out of it.

“I’ll take that on my shoulders, take it on the chin and be in a position to say I made a mistake. I’m not going to shy away from it. Unfortunately, I made a mistake – and these things cost us.”

It means Scotland are now two defeats from two in this year’s Guinness Six Nations, with two losing bonus points, and their next match against Italy in Rome a week on Saturday is now an absolute must-win.

“We’re hurting now. On Monday when we’re back in together, we’ll look forward to our next job,” said Hogg.

“We will have to realise and accept where we’ve gone wrong, learn from these costly errors and put them right for Italy in a couple of weeks’ time.”

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend defended his skipper for a lapse amidst some of the worst weather an international at Murrayfield has been played in for many a year.

He said: “Stuart was an inch or two away from making a brilliant decision and he had some excellent play. It’s very tough to play in those conditions and there will be a lot of mistakes, from both sides.”

Townsend accepted that Scotland were found wanting at times but felt the nature of the conditions made the game a bit of an anomaly.

“The game could have gone either way but when we go to our next game we need to find a way of winning,” he said.

“In those conditions, you are often better off not having the ball. We haven’t had a game in the rain for years and it’s hard for players.

“These are international class players and it shows how hard it is. When it is so windy you can’t really throw the ball to the tail at lineouts as it’s too risky.

“I don’t know how many errors there were in the game, maybe 40 or 50.”