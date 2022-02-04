Scotland v England and the Finn Russell v Marcus Smith subplot that could define Calcutta Cup - Scotsman Rugby Show

Scotland kick off their Six Nations Championship against England at Murrayfield on Saturday in what is sure to be an enthralling opener to the annual tournament.

By Matthew Elder
Friday, 4th February 2022, 5:01 pm

A return of full capacity crowds will bring back a partisan 67,000 sell-out to the home of Scottish rugby for the 4.45 kick-off, and on the back of an impressive Autumn Series, hopes are high that Scotland can not only retain the Calcutta Cup, but compete for the Six Nations title itself.

However, England will travel north with their own ambitions of exacting revenge for the defeat inflicted upon them at Twickenham last year, having recovered well from their disappointing Six Nations campaign in 2021.

In this episode of the Scotsman Rugby Show, sports editor Mark Atkinson is joined by specialist rugby writers Graham Bean and Aidan Smith to look ahead to the big match, and the key battles, including the head-to-head between Scotland’s star man Finn Russell and England’s young pretender Marcus Smith in the fly-half position.

