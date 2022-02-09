Scotland Under-20s lose Ollie Leatherbarrow for Wales clash as player with 'X-factor' steps up from bench

The Scots got off to a losing start to the tournament in week one, but did secure a four try bonus point from a 41-24 home reverse to England in Edinburgh in a performance that showed positive signs.

One of those positives was two tries and strong carrying from No.8 Leatherbarrow, but the 19-year-old is not making the trip to Colwyn Bay to play at Stadiwm Zip World as the Exeter University student has been called into the Exeter Chiefs squad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He could feature in their Gallagher Premiership matchday 23 to take on Gloucester at Sandy Park and, on his absence for the young Scots, Murray said: “Scottish Rugby’s mindset is that if a young player gets picked to play professional rugby then we won’t stand in their way.

Scotland Under-20 head coach Kenny Murray has named his starting line-up to face Wales. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

“Ollie is down studying at Exeter University and has been involved with the Chiefs through training.

“It is a great opportunity for him to get exposure to playing in a Premiership rugby match and it will also be good for us because he’ll come back a better player [later in the Six Nations] for the experience.”

With him away, Newcastle Falcons’ Matthew Deehan moves from six to No.8 and Olujare Oguntibeju, the Ealing Trailfinders man, moves up from the bench to play at blindside.

Skipper Rhys Tait completes the back-row and Murray adds: “Matthew is maybe not as explosive [as Leatherbarrow], but he is very, very physical and Jare [Oguntibeju] has got a bit of X-factor about his game.”

Elsewhere in the team there are three other changes to the starting XV.

After Covid concerns last week Newcastle University student Murray Redpath, son of ex-Scotland cap Bryan, comes in at scrum-half with Andy Stirrat of GHA in for a debut at 12.

And Edinburgh Rugby Academy player Michael Jones replaces the injured Tom Banatvala at loosehead prop.

Ali Rogers, Robert Gordon and Jonty Cope could debut from the bench.

Scotland under-20s: Robin Mc Clintock; Ross McKnight, Duncan Munn, Andy Stirrat, Ollie Melville; Christian Townsend, Murray Redpath; Michael Jones, Patrick Harrison, Gregor Scougall, Josh Taylor, Max Williamson, Olujare Oguntibeju, Rhys Tait (C), Matthew Deehan. Subs: Gregor Hiddleston, Ali Rogers, Callum Norrie, Jake Spurway, Robert Gordon, Jonty Cope, Euan Cunningham, Ben Evans.