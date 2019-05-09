Scotland U20 coach Carl Hogg to quit for Ospreys

Scotland Under-20 boss Carl Hogg is to join Ospreys as forwards coach after next month’s junior World Cup it has been confirmed.

Hogg has been at the helm of the age-grade side since his appointment last October, overseeing the 2019 U20 Six Nations campaign, which included a win over Wales, and the coming championship in Argentina from 4-22 June.

Hogg said: “I’m excited by the challenges that lie ahead next season with the Ospreys, but I also understand my responsibility and loyalty to the Scotland U20 players to ensure this World Rugby U20 championship is as successful as possible.

“There is no doubt we’re in a tough group alongside South Africa, New Zealand and Georgia but sport is all about taking your opportunities and turning the odds in your favour.

“I look forward to leading this great group of young men into the contest.”

The former Melrose, Leeds and Scotland back-row spent 12 years coaching in the English Premiership, having started his coaching career at Leeds alongside former England head coach and current Leinster senior coach Stuart Lancaster.

After spells at London Welsh and Edinburgh, Hogg joined Gloucester as forwards coach in 2006 and was named head coach of Worcester Warriors in 2013, before touring with the senior Scotland team last summer and joining the age-grade set-up.

Scottish Rugby technical director Stephen Gemmell, added: “I’d like to thank Carl for his work with the squad to date.

“While it’s disappointing to see any member of staff leave the set-up it’s pleasing to see another Scottish coach operating within the Guinness Pro14.

“We wish Carl all the best in his new role and we’ll now take time to review all of our programmes and to consider how best to move forward.”

Ospreys head coach, Allen Clarke added: “I’m delighted that a person with the values and experience of Hoggy has agreed to join our coaching team.”