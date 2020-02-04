Scotland to make history as venues announced for summer Tests against world champions South Africa

Scotland will be the opponents when world champions South Africa bid an emotional farewell to the iconic Newlands stadium in Cape Town.

Scotland will play the Springboks at the stadium known as the "Grand Old Dame" of South African rugby on 4 July before a new stadium in the city is completed in time for the Rugby Championship later in the year. It will be Scotland's first, only and last game at the famous arena.

The second Test before the Scots head to South Africa will be at King's Park in Durban on Saturday 11 July. They last played there in 2006, losing 36-16.