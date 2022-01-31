Scotland team news: Allan Dell in, Jamie Bhatti out and green light for Duhan van der Merwe to face England

Allan Dell training with the Scotland squad at Oriam on Monday. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Josh Bayliss, the Bath forward, is also set to miss the Calcutta Cup clash at BT Murrayfield on Saturday. He has not been part of the Scotland training camp and will continue his recovery with his club after suffering a concussion.

But there was good news on wingers Duhan van der Merwe and Kyle Rowe who have both now joined the squad after recovering from illness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That has led to Sean Maitland being released back to Saracens. The experienced Maitland was called up last week as cover.

Bhatti sustained the damage during Glasgow Warriors’ win over Connacht in Galway on Saturday, and the prognosis is pessimistic. After England, Scotland travel to Cardiff to take on Wales on February 12 and the match may come too soon for the loosehead.

“He will be out for a minimum of a couple of weeks and we will find out more within the next 24 to 36 hours,” said Steve Tandy, the Scotland assistant coach. “Looking at it he has a bang on his hand and I am not expecting too much.”

It’s a position in which Scotland are well served, with Rory Sutherland and Pierre Schoeman likely to be starter and replacement against England.

The experienced Dell, who won his last cap as a substitute in the win over France in the 2020 Six Nations, will provide cover.

“He loves playing for Scotland, loves being part of it, and it was great to see him again,” Tandy said of Dell’s recall. “Obviously, he has been coming off the bench a lot for London Irish and making an impact which is great. You can see how desperate he is to be part of the squad.

“Delly has done well and we are excited to have him back. It's unfortunate for Jamie because I thought he was playing really well, but someone’s misfortune gives someone else an opportunity.”