Scotland squad receives warm welcome in Nagasaki upon arrival in Japan for 2019 Rugby World Cup

Scores of children with Saltire flags painted on their faces were among huge crowds who greeted the Scotland squad as they touched down in Japan ahead of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Gregor Townsend's squad landed in Nagasaki, where they will be based ahead of the tournament, and were greeted by a large sign in Japanese and English reading: "Welcome to Nagasaki, Scottish Rugby."

Many of those who had turned up to welcome the Scots to the Land of the Rising Sun had small flags to wave while some had banners.

Veteran scrum-half Greig Laidlaw had time to pose for pictures with fans while flowers were presented to members of the team before the players posed for pictures behind the welcome banner.

A local journalist even donned a scrum cap as he asked questions of Townsend and captain Stuart McInally in the airport.

Scotland take on hosts Japan on October 13 at the International Stadium in Yokohama.