Scotland Rugby World Cup fixtures 2019: full schedule, match dates and kick-off times

The Rugby World Cup, one of the highlights of the 2019 sporting calendar, gets underway in Japan in September.

Back-to-back champions New Zealand look set to start the tournament as favourites but they have some fearsome northern hemisphere challengers in the shape of Ireland, England and Six Nations champions Wales.

The tournament will kick off with hosts Japan taking on Russia in Tokyo, while the final will be held in Yokohama six weeks later.

Here are all the fixtures for Scotland; all matches at the 2019 Rugby World Cup will be broadcast on ITV and STV, which you can also stream on the ITV Hub.

Ireland vs Scotland

Kick-off time: 8.45am BST, Sunday 22 September at International Stadium Yokohama

Both teams have appeared in every Rugby World Cup since the tournaments inauguration in 1987, but this will only be the second time they’ve met on the grand stage.

Back in 1991, Scotland beat Ireland 24 - 15 on the hallowed home turf of Murrayfield, and they’ll be hoping for similar results in Japan this summer.

Ireland have finished top of their pool twice, but Scotland have gone one better by previously qualifying for a semi-final; Ireland have only ever reached the quarters.

Scotland vs Samoa

Kick-off time: 11.15am BST, Monday 30 September at Kobe Misaki Stadium

Scotland have bested Samoa three times in Rugby World Cup meetings, all on British soil.

They’ll be a long way from home come this year’s tournament, but they’ll be hoping winning margins like 1991’s 22 points and 1999’s 15.

That might be easier said than done. The last time the two teams met in a World Cup in 2015, Scotland only scraped a win with a margin of three points.

Scotland vs Russia

Kick-off time: 8.15am BST, Wednesday 9 October at Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa

This will only be Russia’s second appearance in a Rugby World Cup (the first qualified for the 2011 event), and they’ve never met Scotland in the tournament before.

They’ll certainly be underdogs, but with no proven track record against the Scots, anything can happen.

Japan vs Scotland

Kick-off time: 11.45am BST, Sunday 13 October at International Stadium Yokohama

Scotland have met Japan three times in Rugby World Cups before - and beaten them three times.

However, being the host nation, the Japanese will have a fire in their bellies that will see them putting in the extra effort to go far.