Scotland rugby squad departs for Japan ahead of 2019 Rugby World Cup
The Scotland squad departed Edinburgh today ahead of the 2019 Rugby World Cup. The 31-man group are travelling to a holding camp in Nagasaki ahead of their opening Pool A game v Ireland in Yokohama on September 22.
Scotland's other fixtures are on September 30 against Samoa in Kobe; October 9 in Shizuoka when they take on Russia and on October 13 when they face hosts Japan in Yokohama.
1. Finn Russell
Racing 92 stand-off is making his second World Cup appearance