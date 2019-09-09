Scotland rugby squad

Scotland rugby squad departs for Japan ahead of 2019 Rugby World Cup

The Scotland squad departed Edinburgh today ahead of the 2019 Rugby World Cup. The 31-man group are travelling to a holding camp in Nagasaki ahead of their opening Pool A game v Ireland in Yokohama on September 22.

Scotland's other fixtures are on September 30 against Samoa in Kobe; October 9 in Shizuoka when they take on Russia and on October 13 when they face hosts Japan in Yokohama.

Racing 92 stand-off is making his second World Cup appearance

1. Finn Russell

Racing 92 stand-off is making his second World Cup appearance
Veteran scrum-half captained Scotland in 2015

2. Greig Laidlaw

Veteran scrum-half captained Scotland in 2015
Glasgow Warriors Number 8 is also making his second World Cup appearance after playing in 2015

3. Ryan Wilson

Glasgow Warriors Number 8 is also making his second World Cup appearance after playing in 2015
Glasgow Warriors prop is making his World Cup debut in Japan

4. Zander Fagerson

Glasgow Warriors prop is making his World Cup debut in Japan
