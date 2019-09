The Scotland squad departed Edinburgh today ahead of the 2019 Rugby World Cup. The 31-man group are travelling to a holding camp in Nagasaki ahead of their opening Pool A game v Ireland in Yokohama on September 22.

Scotland's other fixtures are on September 30 against Samoa in Kobe; October 9 in Shizuoka when they take on Russia and on October 13 when they face hosts Japan in Yokohama.

Scotland rugby squad

Veteran scrum-half captained Scotland in 2015

Glasgow Warriors Number 8 is also making his second World Cup appearance after playing in 2015

Glasgow Warriors prop is making his World Cup debut in Japan

Two of the youngest members of the squad, the 22-year-olds impressed during the warm-up matches.

Plenty of eyes will be on Edinburgh's Hamish Watson while Duncan Taylor has impressed following his return from a lengthy injury lay-off

Edinburgh forward pair will hope to replicate their club form on the international scene

Toony is making his World Cup debut as a coach but featured at the 1999 and 2003 tournaments as a player

Duo both featured at 2015 World Cup